Dak Lak avocado targets world market

Dakado avocado (Source: Internet)

– A firm in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak plans to bring avocado grown in the locality to the Japanese, EU and US markets after successfully entering the domestic and several regional markets.Dakado avocado, a trademark that has been developed by Thu Nhon Ltd. in Da Lak, has been sold in China and Cambodia, along with supermarkets across the country, including Fivimart, Big C and Coopmart.Each year, the company ships hundreds of fresh Dakado avocado abroad, becoming the biggest avocado trademark in Dak Lak.To boost the growth of the trademark, the company has worked with 100 local farming households. The firm has sent experts to the farms to give technical support to farmers.Along with coffee, avocado has been named as a major industrial crop of Dak Lak.-VNA