Dak Lak fulfils universal preschool education for five-year-old kids

Children at a kindergarten (Photo: VNA)

- The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has fulfilled universal preschool education for five-year-old children, Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Pham Dang Khoa said on January 4.From 2010 - 2015, the province has poured over 2.37 trillion VND (104.54 million USD) into building infrastructure facilities, purchasing equipment, and enhancing teaching and managing staff capability.There are 293 kindergartens with 3,042 classrooms in the province. All of the facilities are equipped with computers for teaching and caring activities.The province has 7,866 preschool teachers and managers, up 2,977 from the previous five-year period.In the reviewed period, nearly 21,000 children under five joined preschool education. All local five-year-old children participated in day-boarding schools. The quality of caring and educational services has been enhanced, thus lowering the child malnutrition rate below 7 percent.According to Khoa, in the next five years, the province will continue building on the positive outcomes, further investing in infrastructure facilities and teaching and managing staff capability.Communication work will be also promoted to raise public awareness of preschool education.The rate of child malnutrition is expected to fall below 5 percent while raising the rate of day-boarding preschool children by 1 – 2 percent per year.-VNA