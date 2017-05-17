Dak Lak inaugurates border markers on frontier with Cambodia (Source: antt.vn)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on May 17 inaugurated two border markers along the shared borderline with Cambodia after two months of construction.



Markers No. 41 and 43 are located in Ia R’ve and Ea Bung communes of Ea Sup district which borders Mondulkiri province of Cambodia. The markers are made of granite and are 1.25 metres tall.

With the inauguration of the markers, Dak Lak and Mondulkiri have completed the border demarcation and planting of 11 major markers at seven positions as assigned by the two countries’ National Border Committees during the 2007-2017 period.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Hung, Commander of the Dak Lak Border Guard Command, said the construction of the two markers reflects the resolve and solidarity of the two Governments in land border demarcation and marker planting for a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.





Dak Lak and Mondulkiri share a 73-km borderline. Over the past time, the border management work has been maintained in line with treaties and agreements reached by the two countries.





The two provinces will continue border demarcation and auxiliary marker planting on the shared border section in the coming time.-VNA