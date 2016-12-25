Dak Lak to host coffee, gong festivals in 2017

The opening ceremony of the Buon Me Thuot Coffee Festival 2015 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The sixth Buon Me Thuot coffee festival and the Central Highlands Gong Culture Festival 2017 will take place in Dak Lak province from March 8 – 13 next year.



The opening ceremony will be held on March 10 while the closing event on March 13, said the organisation board at a press conference on December 25 in Ho Chi Minh City.



A wide range of well-prepared special programmes are scheduled during the festivals, offering visitors opportunities to enjoy Buon Ma Thuot coffee and experience the region’s gong culture.



Apart from of the festivals, there will be a trade promotion conference where domestic and foreign investors can seek partners and expand their markets in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam.



An exhibition on coffee, a street festival and game challenges are spotlights of the coffee festival, which aims to promote the trademark of Buon Me Thuot coffee and serve as a venue for coffee firms and related businesses to boost cooperation.



Meanwhile, the gong event, focusing on identities in an integrated world, will feature gong performances, ritual re-enactment and a wooden sculpturing competition, among others.



It is also expected to raise public awareness of introducing and preserving cultures of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, especially the value of the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of the Space of Gong Culture.-VNA