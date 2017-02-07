Dak Nong accelerates new style rural area building

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong launched a national target programme on building new-style rural areas for 2017 in Dak Rlap district on February 6.Chairman of the Dak Rlap district People’s Committee Le Van Thi said the district was selected as the key location for implementing the programme, aiming to have all its communes meet all the criteria.The district will focus on improving local people’s income and their living conditions while developing infrastructure facilities and services.In 2017, Dak Rlap aims to have two new communes recognised as new style rural areas, Thi said.According to Le Van Sinh, Vice Head of the provincial Office for the national target programme on building new-style rural areas, in 2016, the province poured nearly two trillion VND (88 million USD) into the programme, of which more than 1.4 trillion VNA (61.6 million USD) was covered by other local projects.Despite being a mountainous disadvantaged province, all communes in the province have completed planning for new style rural area building, Sinh said.The locality has assisted local farmers to change their crops, and breed high-value animals while promoting vocational training for rural labourers to increase their income.On average, the province’s communes have completed 11 out of the 19 new style rural area building criteria, Sinh said, adding that the provincial Steering Committee for the programme has urged all localities to mobilise resources for the work.In 2017, the province aims to have additional five communes meet all the criteria of the programme, raising the total to 10 communes, he said.-VNA