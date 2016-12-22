Dak Nong spends over 168 billion VND to upgrade electricity

A new power station in Tuy Duc district of Dak Nong province. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) – The Power Company of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong (PC Dak Nong) has spent 168.2 billion VND (7.3 million USD) in 2016 to upgrade and expand the provincial grid, said Director Tran Van Thuan.

The investment has contributed to ensuring power supply for socio-economic development, national security-defence while bringing electricity to ethnic communities in remote and mountainous areas.

Besides, the company also sold more than 4 million kWh of electricity to the neighbour country of Cambodia, an increase of 28 percent compared to last year.

According to Thuan, Dak Nong province has also received more than 700 billion VND (30.8 million USD) from the Government to bring electricity to rural and mountainous areas in 2016-2020.

He added that the electricity sector will invest additional 650 billion VND (28.6 million USD) to expand electricity network in Dak Nong, with the goal of connecting 99 percent of local households to the national grid by 2020.

According to the PC Dak Nong, 95.04 percent of local households have access to electricity at present.

Dak Nong is a large yet sparsely populated province, with a population of about 600,000 people of 40 ethnic groups.-VNA