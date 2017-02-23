Dak Nong spends over 200 billion VND upgrading water system

Illustrative image (Source: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Dak Nong (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong will allocate more than 200 billion VND (8.7 million USD) to expand its clean water system and sanitation projects in rural areas in 2016-2021.

Of the sum, 184 billion VND (8.06 million USD) comes from World Bank loans, with the remainder from the province’s capital.

Up to 33 clean water works will be upgraded or built to serve about 45,000 residents in rural and remote areas. Clean water systems and sanitation projects in 46 schools and 2,200 toilets for rural households will also be built.

After the projects, Dak Nong province hopes that 90 percent of rural residents will have access to clean water, while all schools and medical stations will have water works and toilets. Local officials and people will also be given training courses in sanitation and water saving.

About 83 percent of Dak Nong’s population had access to clean water in 2016, however, the rate is low for people living in rural and remote areas, said the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.-VNA