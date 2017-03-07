Dak Nong to carry out bauxite project

Nhan Co bauxite plant in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong (Photo: nld.com.vn)

– The Dak Nong Aluminum Company under the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and relevant authorities recently announced the Nhan Co bauxite project in Dak Wer and Nghia Thang communes, Dak R’Lap district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.Mai Chien Thang, the company’s Deputy Director, said on March 7 that some 100 hectares will be zoned off for the project, 75 percent of which belongs to Nghia Thang commune. About 120 billion VND (5.26 million USD) will be splashed out for land clearance.Under a licence to exploit Nhan Co bauxite granted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vinacomin is allowed to engage in open cast mining activities in an area of 3,074 hectares in Kien Thanh, Dak Wer, Nghia Thang, Dao Nghia, Dak Sin, Nhan Dao and Nhan Co communes and Kien Duc town (Dak R’lap district).Nhan Co mine has reserves of about 55 million tonnes of bauxite or over 155 million tonnes of ore.The plant has a total investment of 742 billion VND (32.7 million USD) and is designed to have an annual capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of ore.Vinacomin is ordered to pay heed to labour safety and environment protection while carrying out the project.-VNA