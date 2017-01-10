Dance class offers Hanoians new angle of Indian Culture

Illustrative image (Source: aptdc.gov.in)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian Cultural Centre in Vietnam opened a free class on the Indian traditional dance of Kuchipudi in Hanoi on January 9, giving local residents an opportunity to get better understand of the Indian culture.



The class is one of activities celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relationship (January 7, 1971 –2017.



Speaking at the class opening ceremony, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Harish Parvathaneni said the Vietnam-India ties were upgraded from a Strategic Partnership to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s official visit to Vietnam last September.



The Ambassador said the opening of the class aims to introduce Vietnamese to the pure Indian culture and its traditional dances and music, thus giving Vietnamese a look from a new angle at the Indian culture.



Kuchipudi is one of the ten popular traditional dances in India.



The class is planned for 20-30 students but the number of people registered for the class increased to 80, most of them come from Hanoi and are of all ages.-VNA