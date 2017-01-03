Defence academy asked to uphold role in nation safeguard

President Tran Dai Quang (Source: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang has urged the Vietnam People’s Army in general and the Defence Ministry’s National Defence Academy in particular to continue upholding their crucial role in strengthening defence and safeguarding the nation.He made the call during a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the academy’s traditional day.The President stressed that the academy needs to keep a good grasp of the situation, improve its strategic forecast capacity in order to provide timely advice to the Party, State, the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry on national defence and military issues.He also required the academy to pay more attention to summing up experience and research on military science to serve its training tasks, develop Vietnam’s own defence and military science and theory as well as provide scientific ground for the Party and State’s policies on national construction and defence.Over the past four decades, the National Defence Academy has trained tens of thousands officials, many of them are holding high-ranking positions in the Party, State and army.In external relations, it has offered 70 training courses to high-ranking officials from Laos, Cambodia, Cuba and other countries.The academy sent experts and scientists to the US, the Republic of Korea and Mozambique to give lectures, contributing to the Party and State’s defence external relations and improving Vietnam’s stature on international scene.On the occasion, the State awarded the Independence Order, first class, to the academy./.