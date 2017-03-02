Delegates praise Vietnam’s role in APEC cooperation

Vietnam hosts APEC for the second time (Source: VNA)

– After more than a decade, Vietnam once again plays a role as the host of APEC Year, showing the international community’s trust in the country.

Delegates to the First APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM1), being held in Nha Trang city, south central Khanh Hoa province from March 2-3, highly evaluated Vietnam’s important role in the APEC cooperation and development process.

The Republic of Korea’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of Economic Affairs Lee Taeho said at this SOM1 the APEC member economies set out the targets for the whole year and the common work through 2020.

“I appreciated Vietnam’s coordination in preparing the agenda for APEC 2017. Vietnam’s priorities, including promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth, are in line with the APEC agenda. We have a good start in the lead up to the APEC Economic Leaders Week in November. I hope that under the leadership of the Vietnamese Government, we will have a successful year,” he stressed.

Salman Al Farisi, Senior Advisor for Inter-Institutional Relations of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hailed Vietnam’s significant contributions to APEC. Vietnam has a lot of experience in economic development so the country contributed remarkably to APEC deliberations, he said.

According to the official, Vietnam has made great efforts in organising meetings of committees and working groups, especially SOM1. The APEC economies, particularly those which are also ASEAN members, are trying to ensure the success of SOM1.

Some other delegates also believed that the APEC Vietnam 2017 would be successful, helping APEC to remain a major driver of global economic growth.-VNA