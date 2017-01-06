Deputy PM asks for better urban management

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (middle) inspects railway infrastructure system at Hanoi station (Photo: VNA)

– Infrastructure development cannot meet demand if management capacity is poor, stated Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at a Ministry of Construction’s conference on January 6 to launch its 2017 tasks.The Deputy PM pointed to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh as two major cities failing to ensure construction is made in line with urban planning, holding that the traffic congestion in the two cities cannot be dealt with by increasing investment in infrastructure.Pouring more investment in developing infrastructure and transportation systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will attract more people from other localities to the cities, therefore, infrastructure will never keep pace with demand, Deputy PM Dung analysed.He asked for closer monitoring of the implementation of urban planning, stressing that to thoroughly address traffic congestion in the country’s two largest cities, it is necessary to carry out an overall national planning of urban areas, including investment in satellite urban areas and public transportation.Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha acknowledged the poor management in realising urban planning, pledging that the ministry will take drastic solutions right from early this year.In 2017, the sector will continue completing institution, preventing loss and corruption, said the minister, adding that it will also work hard to create an equal and fair business environment for all organisations, businesses and individuals.Last year, investment in construction accounted for nearly 80 percent of total 1.4 quadrillion VND social investment. The sector recorded a growth of 10 percent and made up 6.19 percent of the country’s GDP.-VNA