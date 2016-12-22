Deputy PM asks for synchronous measures to reduce traffic accidents

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has emphasised the significance of comprehensive measures for curbing traffic accidents and congestion and building a friendly and safe transport system.It is crucial to complete institution and legal framework, while expanding transport infrastructure system, enhancing management capacity of State agencies and building transportation culture, the said while chairing the national conference on traffic safety 2016 in Hanoi on December 22.The Deputy PM, who is also head of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, noted that traffic accident remains complicated, as every day 24 people die and other 60 suffer lifetime injury due to traffic accidents.He suggested that participants at the conference give ideas for the completion of the Traffic Law and other regulations related to traffic safety, as well as the application of information technology in ensuring traffic safety in the 2016-2020 period.He stressed the need to upgrade database and improve the efficiency of coordination among relevant agencies. Meanwhile, it is necessary to pay greater attention to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, while tightening the supervision and control of traffic safety violations, he said.Deputy PM Binh asked the Standing Committee of the National Committee for Traffic Safety to summarise the scientific researches in the field for ministries and localities to consider the possibility of application.He also requested for closer cooperation with scientists and listen to their ideas, thus updating advanced knowledge and technology of the world.The conference, which drew representatives from ministries, sectors, localities, domestic and international non-governmental organisations as well as over 400 scientists and experts in traffic safety, saw the announcement of 90 scientific researches.Participants discussed a wide range of issues, including the management of road traffic, infrastructure system and vehicles, railway and waterway traffic safety, as well as shortcomings and solutions to traffic insurance in Vietnam.They gave recommendations on adjustments to legal documents on traffic safety in Vietnam, especially the Traffic Law 2008.-VNA