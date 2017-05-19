Containers loaded at Tan Vu Port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

- Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked Hai Phong to revise fees for using infrastructure, service facilities and public utilities at ports in the city.

Adjustments in fees are needed to ensure they are reasonable and comply with the law and create favourable conditions for import and export firms, as per Government resolutions on improving the business climate.

In December, the municipal People’s Committee issued a resolution which took effect from the beginning of this year regulating fees for construction, infrastructure, service buildings and public utilities at ports.

Under the resolution, individuals and organisations that have shipments stored at bonded warehouses must pay from 2.2million VND (97 USD) to 4.8million VND (220 USD) per container, an increase of nearly 70 per cent from the previous fee.

While municipal authorities said that the fees were applied as per regulations, firms said that they were unreasonably high and undermined their competitiveness.

Hue said that the Hai Phong People’s Committee must listen to firms and revise its fees at its next meeting.

The Deputy PM also asked the finance ministry to inspect the issuance of fees by local authorities to ensure compliance with laws and regulations.

Hai Phong Port is the second largest port in Vietnam with one third of total cargo running through it.

In 2017, Hai Phong planned to collect 1.5 trillion VND from seaport fees but it was estimated that the northern city has collected at least 2.3 trillion VND already from the beginning of this year.-VNA