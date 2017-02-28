Deputy PM greets new French Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary (Photo: VGP)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh welcomed newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary in Hanoi on February 28.The diplomat also met with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan on the same day.Bertrand Lortholary took office in September 2016 after his predecessor Jean Noel Poirier concluded his tenure.-VNA