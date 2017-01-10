Deputy PM hails Vietnam - Bashkortostan ties

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) and Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan of Russia R.Kh. Mardanov (Source: chinhphu.vn)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has hailed cooperation between localities of Vietnam and the Republic of Bashkortostan of Russia, contributing to the common development of Vietnam-Russia ties.During a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan of Russia R.Kh. Mardanov, Dung said Vietnam always gives priority to boosting ties with Russia in the fields of politics, economy, national defence-security, science-technology, culture, tourism and direct cooperation between localities.The Vietnamese government stands ready to facilitate ties with Russian localities in fields of demand, especially in economy, trade and investment, he said.As the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Community has put into force, Vietnamese and Russian investors, including those from Bashkortostan, will have more chances to reinforce ties in agriculture, oil and gas, and mechanical engineering, he said.The host also pledged all possible support for foreign businesses, including those from Bashkortostan, to do long-term business in Vietnam.Mardanov, for his part, said his visit aims to supplement leaders’ commitments to developing bilateral ties.He informed the host that the delegation previously held a working session with authorities of the central province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, during which, both sides signed a cooperation agreement to intensify bilateral ties in the future.-VNA