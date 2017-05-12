Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– The North-South Expressway is an important national project, which needs Government approval before submission to the Politburo and National Assembly, stated Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at a recent meeting on the project.The Deputy PM asked the State appraisal council for the project to promptly appraise the project and report to the Government.Additionally, the Ministry of Transport was asked to complete a report on the project for the Politburo and National Assembly, clarifying the total investment, progress schedule, the significance of the project, and policies needed to implement it.The Deputy PM also said that policies and mechanisms are needed to draw investment and hasten the progress of the project. However, they must be conducted in an open and transparent manner.Ministries were also urged to send their ideas on mechanisms and policies for the project to the Ministry of Transport by May 15.Deputy PM Binh also agreed on adding the Dau Day-Phan Thiet section to the project, saying it will be discussed in another meeting.A national steering committee will be set up on the investment of the project led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung. The committee will have responsibility for directing the implementation of the project.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport will be in charge of conducting the project.The State Bank of Vietnam was assigned to propose measures to mobilise capital resources for the project, while monitoring the provision of credit to ensure investors’ responsibility in providing promised capital.The Ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction and other relevant ministries and agencies were requested to design supervision over the implementation of the project in the form of build-operate-transfer.-VNA