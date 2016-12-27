Deputy PM inspects loss-making plants in Hai Phong

Hai Phong (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue made a fact-finding tour of two loss-making State-owned plants in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 27.



The inspected facilities are run by the National Chemical Group (Vina Chem)’s DAP2 fertilizer company and the Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company (PVTEX), a joint venture of the National Oil and Gas Group (PetrolVietnam) and the National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX).



They are among the 12 unprofitable projects that are required to be tackled as soon as possible by the National Assembly and Prime Minister.



Examinations on infrastructure, technologies, assembly line operation and business performance were carried out, with reports on losses presented by managers of the two plants.



The inspection delegation discussed a number of measures to deal with beforehand issues of the plants and other decisions related to their future operations.



Previously, the Deputy PM, who heads the State steering committee on handling unprofitable trade and industrial projects, also made a fact-finding tour at the Ninh Binh Nitrogen Fertilizer Plant.



In his speech at the first session of the committee on December 20, Hue stressed the goal of basically handling these loss-making projects in 2017 and completing the work by the end of 2018 as instructed by the Party, the National Assembly and the Prime Minister.-VNA