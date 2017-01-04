Deputy PM launches Traffic Safety Year 2017

At the event (Source: VNA)

) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh joined in launching the Traffic Safety Year 2017, which focuses on building traffic culture among young people, in a ceremony in Hanoi on January 4.This year’s campaign aims to raise public awareness of safe traffic culture, particularly among young generations, reduce 5-10 percent of road and railway accidents and at least 5 percent of serious accidents on railway, inland waterway and coaches.It also looks to prevent traffic jams lasting more than 30 minutes in major cities, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.Speaking at the event, the Government leader hailed decreases in the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries between 2011 and 2016.He lauded the Party Committee, authorities and people of Hanoi for adopting synchronous, drastic and effective measures to curb traffic accidents.As the number of vehicles will continue rising this year, Binh asked the National Traffic Safety Committee, ministries, agencies, municipal and provincial authorities to improve the Party leadership and Statement management on ensuring traffic safety and order.Localities were asked to ensure the safety of traffic infrastructure, especially accident-prone areas on national and local highways and intersections.He asked the Hanoi municipal authorities to speed up the progress of key infrastructure projects, including elevated railways and subways; use advanced technology to control traffic, and encourage people to use public transport.To ensure safe travelling during the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, he requested ministries, agencies and local authorities seriously abide by the Prime Minister’s urgent notice on traffic safety and social order maintenance.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung also called for the involvement of agencies, socio-political organisations and local administration in the effort.-VNA