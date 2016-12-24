Deputy PM receives Japanese LDP official

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) hosts Katayama Satsuki, Acting Chairwoman of the Policy Research Council under the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (Photo: VNA)



– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 23 for Katayama Satsuki, Acting Chairwoman of the Policy Research Council under the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan.Deputy PM Dam expressed his desire that, with her prestige and position in Japan, Satsuki would urge the Japanese parliament to provide more assistance for Vietnam’s socio-economic development.He noted with pleasure that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan has developed strongly over the recent past, adding that their bilateral cooperation has reaped encouraging outcomes in the fields of defence, security, economy, agriculture, climate change adaptation, and exchanges among localities.The Deputy PM hoped more Japanese businesses would invest in Vietnam, especially in hi-tech agriculture, education, human resource development, and people-to-people exchanges.Regarding agriculture, Japan is expected to help the Southeast Asian country increase productivity and create highly competitive farm produce.Deputy PM Dam also asked Japan to receive more Vietnamese trainees to work at Japanese businesses, particularly nurses.He suggested the two countries promote cultural exchanges through festivals for better mutual understanding.In turn, Katayama Satsuki said she is due to meet with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Education and Training, and Ministry of Industry and Trade during her working visit to Vietnam to discuss joint projects in agriculture, trade, labour, and environment./.