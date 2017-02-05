Deputy PM receives leader of Japan’s Asahi Shimbun

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam met Asahi Shimbun President Masataka Watanabe (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam met Asahi Shimbun President Masataka Watanabe in Hanoi on February 4, describing the Japanese newspaper as an important bridge linking the two countries’ people.He said Asahi Shimbun has also helped to popularise Vietnam’s image as a friendly nation which loves peace and justice.The Deputy PM expressed his hope that with the growth of bilateral ties, the newspaper will continue to report on Vietnam, thereby helping readers in Japan and around the world to learn more about Vietnam’s situation and achievements, as well as the country’s commitments and efforts to contribute to regional and international issues.Dam highlighted the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by the Japanese Emperor and Empress and a slated visit to Japan by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He said the trips will help increase exchanges at all levels, thus creating a sustainable foundation for bilateral relations.For his part, Masataka Watanabe said over 138 years of development, Asahi Shimbun has extended its reach beyond the Japanese border to many countries around the world with quality and up-to-date stories.He noted that the paper has carried many in-depth stories introducing Vietnam’s land, people and development to Japanese and international readers.The newspaper always wants to continue contributing to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, he added.-VNA