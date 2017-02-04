Deputy PM urges acceleration of urban railway projects

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi is under construction. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung urged relevant sides to speed up urban railway projects during a field trip to project sites on February 4.



Hanoi has been implementing two urban railway projects with the hope of easing the traffic congestion which has been increasingly serious.



The first one runs from Cat Linh ward in Dong Da district to Ha Dong district with a total length of 13.05 kilometres and 12 elevated stations.



The construction and installation of the line are expected to complete in the first quarter this year. The first of 13 four-carriage trains is expected to arrive in Hai Phong port on February 5. Up to 651 people are being trained to operate the line.



In other project, an urban rail line running from Nhon, Tu Liem district, to Ha Noi railway station, is being constructed.



The line has a total length of 12.5 kilometres, in which 8.5 kilometres are elevated and 4 kilometres are underground. It has 12 stations, including eight elevated and four underground.



The construction of the line has been behind schedule due to problems in land clearance and tree displacing. The construction of the underground section is planned to begin in the first quarter.



The Deputy PM appreciated efforts of contractors but asked them to ensure the schedule and quality of the project.-VNA