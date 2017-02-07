Deputy PM urges press to promote innovation, creativity

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has encouraged the press to strongly promote innovation and creativity in society and of every individual in the new year of 2017.He made the call at a New Year meeting with media representatives in Hanoi on February 7.The Deputy PM thanked the press for supporting the government in building a facilitating government of integrity, and in fulfilling tasks in socio-economic development, national defense and security, and external affairs.Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, who is head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education, spoke highly of the press’s achievements last year.He described 2017 as an important year, which requires journalists to continuously increase their professional qualifications and ethics to fulfil their political mission.Management agencies should further improve their leadership and management of the press while quickly responding to and addressing problems discovered by the press, he said.The annual meeting was held by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Communication and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communication, and the Vietnam Journalists Association.-VNA