Deputy PM urges study on north-south express railway

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the Ministry of Transport to accelerate finalizing the pre-feasibility study on the north-south express railway project.The pre-feasibility study should be appraised by independent, experienced foreign consultants before being submitted to the Prime Minister and the State Appraisal Council, he stressed.The effort aims to seek the parliament’s approval on the project’s investment by 2018.The Deputy PM has also instructed the Ministry to work with relevant agencies to review the planning and development of the national railway network.The Ministry is to propose feasible adjustments in terms of roadmaps and resources allocation to be submitted to the PM for consideration.Dung has asked to carry out upgrades and expansion of the existing railway network, with priority given to the Hanoi – HCM City route and routes to link with sea ports, industrial zones and factories.The north-south line from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City is expected to allow speeds of 160-200kph by 2030, with a target of increasing speeds to more than 350kph after 2050.-VNA