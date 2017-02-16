Deputy PM welcomes US public policy professor

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Prof. John D. Graham (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs (SPEA) for boosting ties with Vietnam in policymaking, administrative reform, education and personnel training.During a reception in Hanoi on February 16 for Rector of the school Prof. John D. Graham, Hue welcomed his visit which was initiated by the Vietnam Initiative Group – a network of Vietnamese scholars worldwide in the fields of economy, finance and policy.He told his guest that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently held a telephone talks with US President Donald Trump and affirmed that Vietnam highly values the continued development of comprehensive partnership with the US.The host urged the professor and SPEA to continue partnering with the Vietnamese government in the near future, especially sharing information on the US’s political system and experience in legislation and public policy building and enforcement, and connecting prestigious scholars, policy advisors and research institutes from the US and the world with Vietnam.Graham, for his part, shared his experience in public policy and discussed Vietnam-US ties after President Donald Trump took office.He said his visit is meant to share experience gained by the US and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries in evaluating bills, budget and policies with Vietnam, contributing to fine-tuning Vietnam’s finance-budget policies.Talking about a plan to open a Vietnam-US Research Institute at the SPEA, he wished that the Vietnamese government would back the project to contribute to the development of bilateral ties.-VNA