Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at a conference reviewing the fight against crimes and human trafficking in the first half of this year in Hanoi on July 26 (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has called for efforts to drastically implement solutions to crimes with heed paid to raising public awareness of the fight.



Binh, who is also head of the Government Steering Committee for the National Programme on Crime Prevention and Control (Steering Committee 138/CP), made the request while addressing a conference reviewing the fight against crimes and human trafficking in the first half of this year in Hanoi on July 26.



He said the crime situation is forecast to develop complicatedly in the remaining months of year, asking the Steering Committee to effectively materialise relevant resolutions issued by the Party, National Assembly and Government.



The official urged competent agencies to conduct more crime sweeps in order to ensure social order and safety, as well as security for the country’s political, diplomatic and cultural events, especially the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings, he said.



At the same time, efforts should be channeled into busting organised criminal gangs, those using weapons, explosives and high technologies, child abuse crimes, human traffickers, economic crimes, killers, smugglers and those illegally exploiting minerals, he stressed.



In a parallel effort, competent agencies need to improve the quality of investigation and promptly handle serious cases of public concern, including 12 corruption cases as instructed by the Politburo, Binh said.



He pointed out limitations hindering the combat over the past time such as weak forecast capacity, the negligence of heads of several agencies and units and illegal actions taken by officials.



According to him, public awareness of crimes has remained limited, and released convicts and victims of human trafficking have still found hard to reintegrate into the society.



Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Quy Vuong, who is also deputy head of the Steering Committee, reported that 25,850 criminal cases were recorded in the first six months, down 3.8 percent over the same period last year.



However, he said, the criminal developed complicatedly with the appearance of organised crime gangs and crime rings that operate under the cover of businesses, as well as the combination of criminal, economic and drug crimes, especially cross-border drug crimes. -VNA