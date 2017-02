Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Police from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien caught red-handed two men trafficking heroin from Laos to Vietnam on February 19.They seized 10 cakes of heroin weighing about 3.5 kg and two sharp knives.The arrested, residing in Phonthong district, in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang, confessed that they bought the drugs in Laos and smuggled to Vietnam.The case is under further investigation.Dien Bien is stepping up coordination with Lao northern provinces, including Luang Prabang, to prevent and combat cross-border drug trafficking. - VNA