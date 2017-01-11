Dien Bien receives remains of voluntary soldiers from Laos

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Dien Bien (VNA) – Remains of 16 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during the war were repatriated to the northern border province of Dien Bien on January 11.



The remains, including five sets found in a collective tomb, two sets identified, and nine others yet to be identified, were repatriated by the martyr remains search team of the Military Zone II.



The remains were handed over to the provincial authorities to organise a commemoration ceremony at the A1 Martyrs Cemetery before being carried through main streets in Dien Bien Phu city and reburied at the Tong Khao Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thanh Nua commune, Dien Bien district.



Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien People’s Committee Le Van Quy affirmed at the commemoration ceremony that the Party Organisation, administration and people of Dien Bien province would relentlessly strengthen the Vietnam-Laos solidarity and friendship.



The province would strive to overcome difficulties and challenges to make Dien Bien richer, firmly protect the country’s borderline and well implement military policies.-VNA