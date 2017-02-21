Dien Bien, Thailand’s Chiang Rai province step up relations

The White Temple in Chiang Rai, Thailand (Photo: vnexpress.net)



– The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien and Thailand’s northernmost province of Chiang Rai will make a beeline for forming a cross-border tourism route from Thailand to Dien Bien via Laos while enlarging cooperation in the fields of education, trade, investment and export-import.The information was heard during a meeting between Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee Le Thanh Do and a Chiang Rai delegation led by Deputy Governor Boonyavet Sripuangchai in Dien Bien on February 21.Chiang Rai is ready to receive Dien Bien students for short-term vocational courses and tourism professional training, the Thai locality’s representative said, recommending that the Vietnamese Government set up a direct flight between Dien Bien and Chiang Rai to facilitate travelling.The guests also laid stress on Chiang Rai province’s favourable policies to further tourism cooperation between the two sides. They suggested signing agreements and memoranda of understanding in the field to promote collaboration activities.Do said that the provincial authorities will entrusted relevant departments and agencies to sign cooperation agreements with Chiang Rai.-VNA