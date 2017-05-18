Digital printing technology exhibition opens in HCM City

Illustrative photo (Source: kinhtevn.com.vn)

– The 2017 Vietnam international screen printing and digital printing technology exhibition (ASGA Vietnam 2017) was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18.ASGA Vietnam 2017, held in Southeast Asia by Asia-Pacific Screen Printing and Digital Imaging Association (ASGA) for the first time, saw the participation of over 200 enterprises from 13 nations, including Japan, China, India, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.State-of-the-art printing technology, equipment and applications are being showcased at the three-day event.Addressing the opening ceremony, ASGA Chairman Jennifer Shen said Vietnam has a stable economic growth and huge business potential, thus it is an attractive destination for production activities that use printing technologies, such as garment-textile, footwear, electronic devices.The event is expected to draw attention of enterprises, contributing to the development of the printing industry and industries using printing technologies in the region, particularly in Vietnam.Le Ngoc Trung, Deputy Director of the Southern Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted the huge demand for printing in the domestic market, saying that the number of enterprises joining the sector has surged recently.However, most domestic enterprises have not yet caught up with advanced technology and new design trends, Trung said, adding that they need to update technologies and international trends to enhance their competitiveness in the economic integration.According to Trung, the event will serve as a bridge connecting international and domestic firms in the sector.It also presents opportunities for local firms to access new technologies and solutions to improve their products’ quality and promote long-term development of the sector.A number of workshops, training courses will be organised during the event to share experience and application of printing technology.The ASGA Vietnam 2017 runs until May 20.-VNA