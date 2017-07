Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Nearly 89 percent of medical stations in Central Highlands localities have doctors, reported the regional Steering Committee.According to the committee, Dak Lak and Kon Tum recorded the highest rate with 100 percent of medical stations employing doctors.Several localities have used support policies to attract medical workers, especially doctors, to work in communal-level medical stations in disadvantaged, remote and ethnic minority areas.However, many newly-graduated doctors are reluctant to work there, as the region lacks medical facilities, infrastructure and doctors are poorly paid. -VNA