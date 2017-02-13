Dong A Bank recoups 185mln USD of bad debts

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Dong A Bank has delivered a steady performance under the State Bank of Vietnam's special supervision, since August, recovering nearly 4.2 trillion VND (185 million USD) of its non-performing loans.



A report on the bank’s business performance released this week stated it had ensured liquidity, with capital mobilisation rising by 940 billion VND by the end of 2016 against January 2016. Its lending reached 1.78 trillion VND between August 2016 and December 2016.



The number of new customers last year also increased by more than 430,000 individual customers and over 2,000 institutional customers.



In addition, service activities earned the bank 492 billion VND and revenue from remittances was nearly 1.43 billion USD.-VNA