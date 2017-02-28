Dong Nai active in avian flu prevention

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The southern province of Dong Nai, which houses Vietnam’s largest poultry population of 18 million birds, has been taking precautionary measures against avian flu.The province is also among 13 localities that have detected A/H5N1 avian flu virus strain.Another strain of the virus, A/H7N9, has yet to be found in the country, however, the long borderline shared with China and busy cross-border trade activities between the two countries are posing a high risk of virus transmissions into Vietnam.According to head of the Dong Nai Preventive Medicine Department Bach Thai Binh, communications campaigns to raise public awareness of the diseases have been intensifying across the province.Farmers have been recommended to vaccinate their poultry, monitor the animals’ health, and avoid selling dead and sick poultry to the market.The local health agency has also fully prepared medical equipment and human resources to promptly deal with any emerging outbreaks of the diseases.-VNA