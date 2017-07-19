Nearly 428 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) is disbursed in the southern province of Dong Nai since the beginning of 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Nearly 428 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the southern province of Dong Nai since the beginning of this year, equivalent to 54 percent of its annual plan.

Mai Van Nhon, deputy head of the Management Board of Dong Nai Industrial Parks, said the prompt disbursement showed that investors have carefully studied the province’s business environment.

For example, the 30-million-USD project of the Plus One Sport Company has disbursed 19 million USD. Meanwhile, the SG Sagawa Limited Company has splashed out 12 million USD out of 20 million USD of its registered capital.

To handle the slow disbursement of some projects, the management board will increase monitoring over their progress. It will revoke licenses of projects that have failed to disburse investment and give land to other capable investors.

According to statistics released by the management board, Dong Nai province lured about 650 million USD in FDI in the first six months of the year, making up 65 percent of the annual target.

To date, there have been nearly 1,300 valid FDI projects in the province, worth more than 26 billion USD. They are mainly hi-tech, supporting industry and environmentally-friendly projects.-VNA