Dong Nai province declares commune-level Zika outbreak

The southern province of Dong Nai on January 9 declared Zika outbreak at commune-level (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

– The southern province of Dong Nai on January 9 declared Zika outbreak at commune-level in Vinh Thanh commune, Nhon Trach district.

The province has so far recorded six Zika virus infection cases, of which four cases were detected in Vinh Cuu and Son Ha hamlets of Vinh Thanh commune, said Bach Thai Binh, Head of the provincial Centre for Preventive Health.

The provincial People’s Committee requested relevant agencies and localities to step up communication campaigns to raise public awareness of preventive measures.

They were also asked to clean up the environment and spray chemicals in residential areas to kill mosquitoes and mosquito larvae.

Vinh Thanh commune was urged to make an urgent plan to stamp out the epidemic while Nhon Thach district’s People Committee was responsible for preparing funds for Zika virus prevention and control.-VNA