Thousands of hectares of fruits in the southern province of Dong Nai have been hit by off-season rains - Illustrative image (Source: internet)

– Tens of thousands of hectares of fruits in the southern province of Dong Nai have been hit by off-season rains in recent time.According to the provincial People’s Committee, Dong Nai is home to nearly 40,000 hectares of cashew, of which 34,500 hectares were seriously damaged.Among 11,500 hectares of mangoes, nearly 9,500 hectares were spoiled while close to 80 percent of durian areas were affected.As a result, the cashew and mango productivity dropped by 10-70 percent.Climate change and off-season rains have also caused some diseases on plants.The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed the People’s Committee support 2-4 million VND (88.1 USD - 176.3 USD) per hectare for farmers with damage of 30-70 percent.-VNA