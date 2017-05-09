At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: baodautu.vn)

– Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd (Doosan Vina) transferred three rail mounted quay cranes to India’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private at a ceremony held at Dung Quat economic zone in the central province of Quang Ngai on May 8.They are part of an order for 12 cranes requested by the Indian company.Each of the cranes weighs 1,400 tonnes and is 84 metres high, 144 metres long and 26 metres wide. It is designed to handle 65-tonne containers.A scheduled, Doosan Vina will export more three cranes to India in September and the remaining six in 2018 and 2019.At the ceremony, Doosan Vietnam General Director Jung Yeon In stressed that shipping the made-in-Vietnam cranes is a great honour for the company’s leaders and workers.To date, Doosan Vina has sold 68 port cranes, including rubber tiered gantry cranes and rail mounted quay cranes to the Port of Singapore Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust of India and Indonesia’s Samarinda.Doosan Vina was established by Doosan Heavy Industry Inc. and Doosan Engineering & Construction on November 2006. It comprises of five factories, including a boiler factory, a petrochemical factory as well as a pier and port facilities.-VNA