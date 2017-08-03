Flood in Muong La district, Son La province. Flash floods and landslides claim one life and damaged houses, roads and farm produce in northern localities. (Photo: VNA)

– Heavy rain in Muong La district, the northern mountainous province of Son La damaged houses, roads and farm produce.Flash floods and landslides claimed one life, two injured and seven missing and damaged 42 houses.The provincial People’s Committee ordered Muong La district to evacuate local people from landslide prone areas to safer places and to follow weather forecasts.Torrential downpours on August 2 and 3 triggered landslides in Mu Cang Chai town, Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.At least seven people were reported missing while 17 houses were damaged, including seven in Lao Chai commune and 10 in Mu Cang Chai town.Landslides also temporarily halted traffic in the district.Local authorities are conducting search and rescue missions and tackling the aftermath of the rains.Meanwhile, at least two people went missing in landslides in Muong Te district, the northern province of Lai Chau. They were reportedly buried under rubble while they travelled to a rice field. Their bodies had not been recovered as of 11am on August 2.The rain swept away local residents’ rice, poultry and cattle. -VNA