Downstream Mekong River cities boost tourism links

– Authorities of the five tourism hubs along the downstream Mekong River area have determined to build transport routes and develop tourism products that connect at least two of the group.They expressed their determination at the fourth mayor’s conference for downstream Mekong River cities of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Thailand’s Bangkok, Laos’s Vientiane and Myanmar’s Yangon in Phnom Penh on December 22.HCM City’s delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Duc Hai, delivered hopes that participating cities will increase service quality to a regional set of standards via cultural exchanges.Participants adopted a joint communiqué, underscoring the importance of ensuring security and safety for tourists, and agreed to implement common standards designed for an ASEAN clean tourism hub.They also affirmed support for the organisation of cultural exchanges as a basis for promoting mutual understanding and close friendship of their people.The first conference of this kind was initiated in 2012./.