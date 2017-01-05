Dung Quat EZ seeks billions in investment

The Dung Quat Economic Zone (Photo: VNA)

The Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ) Authority aims to attract 2.5-3 billion USD investments in the zone by 2020, quangngai.gov.vn reports.To achieve the target, the Authority will aim to issue specific mechanisms and policies to attract investment and support operating enterprises.It will also focus on promoting heavy, large-scale industrial projects that take advantage of Dung Quat deep-water seaport, the development of its light industry, supporting industries and processing industries.In particular, it will develop close cooperation with agencies and units to create favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects in the zone.The Dung Quat EZ has thus far lured 137 projects, including 30 foreign-invested, with a combined investment capital of more than 7.58 billion USD.In 2016 alone, the zone licensed 17 new projects, capitalised at approximately 200 million USD. Of these, seven, valued at 90 million USD, were developed by foreign investors./.