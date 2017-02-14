Dutch company plans vegetable seedling centre in Ha Nam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– A Dutch company is planning to build a high-quality vegetable seedling production and research centre in the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam.During a working session with the local authorities in Ha Nam on February 14, Director for Research of the Bejo Zaden Group, Bert Schrijver, said the group needs about 10-15 hectares to build the centre and asked for the province’s support by ensuring fertile land, good irrigation, and transport convenience for the project.Schrijver said the company will select and cross-breed high-quality varieties in Vietnam and Southeast Asia before putting them into mass production.Local workers will be employed and provided with techniques to create high-quality vegetable seedlings for the agricultural sector, he added.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Minh Hien said the project is conformable with the locality’s policy of developing hi-tech agriculture.He recommended two favourable locations for the project, one in Vinh Tru town (Ly Nhan district), and another in Phu Van commune (Phu Ly city).The province will create the best conditions for the company to implement the project, he said.Bejo has been operating for 128 years, specialising in the selection and creation of premium vegetables with over 1,200 varieties. Its network covers over 100 countries worldwide.In Vietnam, the group has two subsidiary companies, namely Bejo Vietnam Co, Ltd., headquartered in Hanoi and Bejo Vietnam Production Co, Ltd. in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.-VNA