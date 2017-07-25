Dutch Nobel laureate in Physics visits Vietnam

Professor Gerard’t Hooft and his spouse (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

- Professor Gerard’t Hooft, Dutch Nobel Laureate in Physics and his wife have arrived in the south central province of Binh Dinh.Accepting an invitation from Prof. Tran Thanh Van, president of Rencontres du Vietnam, Prof. Hooft will attend Vietnam’s scientific event on cosmography in the coastal city of Quy Nhon.He is scheduled to conduct a talk on the basic laws of nature in front of a scientific audience in Binh Dinh and all over Vietnam on July 25.Prof. Geradus’t Hoot, born in 1946 in Den Helder (the Netherlands), is a theoretical physicist working at Utrecht University.In 1999, he and his teacher, Prof. Martinus J. G. Veltman, won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their research on "Quantum structure of electroweak interactions." This is a significant scientific work on building a strong mathematical foundation for physics theories of particles.-VNA