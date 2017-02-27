Dutch organisations support eye hospital in Vinh Long

A photo of the inaugural ceremony. (Source: baovinhlong.com.vn)

Vinh Long (VNA) – An eye examination and treatment ward funded by the Netherlands’ Eye Care Foundation and De Heus company was inaugurated on February 27 at the Ophthalmology Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.



Nguyen Thanh Hai, Director of the hospital, said the two organisations committed to provide 280,000 USD for an eye care project in Vinh Long province for the 2016-2025 period.



In the 2017-19 period, the hospital will open new eye care and treatment facilities and health training courses, as well as provide eye check-ups for local students and old people.-VNA