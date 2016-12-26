Duyen Hai power plant produces 5.9 billion kWh of electricity

A corner of the Duyen Hai Thermal Power Plant 1 (Source: VNA)

– The Duyen Hai Thermal Power Plant 1 under the Duyen Hai Electricity Centre in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has supplied nearly 5.9 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid since January this year, 2 percent higher than the set target.Nguyen Huu Phien, Director of the Duyen Hai Thermal Power Company, a subsidiary of the Power Generation Corporation 1 and the investor of the project, said his company has paid 348.5 billion VND (over 15.3 million USD) in tax this year.The first turbine of the Duyen Hai Thermal Power Plant 3 has been put into trial operation.The Duyen Hai Electricity Centre is hoped to serve as a stable and reliable electricity supply source for the national grid, contributing to solving a serious power shortage in the southern region.Covering an area of 879 ha, the Duyen Hai Electricity Centre was constructed with a total investment of 5 billion USD as part of the national power development plan in the 2011-2020, with a vision to 2030. It includes four coal-fueled thermal power plants and the Mekong Delta’s largest coal port.From 2019, the Duyen Hai thermal power plants managed by the Duyen Hai Thermal Power Company are expected to contribute about 1 trillion VND (44 million USD) to the State budget each year.In recent time, the Duyen Hai Thermal Power Company has been active in supporting the local authorities in building infrastructure facilities.It provided 30 billion VND (1.32 million USD) for the upgrading of a road in Duyen Hai town, and 22 billion VND (968,000 USD) to build houses for social policy beneficiaries, present scholarships to disadvantaged students, and gifts to poor locals and families of martyrs and wounded soldiers in the locality.-VNA