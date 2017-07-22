Illustrative image (Photo: UN)

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has concluded its 2017 High-level Segment (HLS) by approving a minister-level statement on commitments of participating countries to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with a focus on poverty eradication.Running from July 10-20, the annual function included a ministerial meeting of the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development.A Vietnamese delegation led by Vice Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen The Phuong attended both HLS and HLPF.In a speech at the HLPF on July 17, Phuong stated the Vietnamese Government has issued a National Action Plan to implement the 2030 Agenda, which demonstrates the country’s determination and responsibility for achieving the global sustainable development goals (SDGs).On the sidelines of the HLS, Vietnam joined Italy, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to organise an international conference on "Information Technology and Communication and Poverty Alleviation".This was the second time Vietnam had attended the HLS as an ECOSOC member. In 2018, the country is expected to present its national report on the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to the HLPF. -VNA