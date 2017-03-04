ECOSOC: Vietnam calls for continued resources for development

Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (Photo: VNA)

– Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), called on countries to continue providing resources for development at the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)’s development cooperation forum held from February 28 to March 2.Nga spoke highly of the UN’s support in development activities in countries worldwide while saying that countries need to make efforts to realise the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review (QCPR), especially issues related to the UN development agencies’ activities in host countries.She also called for further efforts to renovate the UN development system by enhancing cooperation among the UN agencies, including the initiative “Toward Unity in Action” of Vietnam.The initiative has received support from a line-up of nations, especially sponsors who want to increase efficiency of the UN’s activities in the host countries.At the event, developing countries stressed the need to rally more resources to implement the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. They recommended that the UN’s funds and development programmes work smoothly with the 2030 Agenda as there is an imbalance between core resources and those for specific projects.They highlighted innovative resources, including tax, public-private partnership and support of international financial institutes.Reducing UN’s support for middle-income nations without referring to vulnerable factors like climate, natural disasters and foreign debts will have critical influence on sustainable development. Thus, new criteria on capacity evaluation need to be set up, they said.-VNA