Eco-tour village introduces new free rest site

Tourists get a free rest-stop at Sinh’s stop-over space in Triem Tay village (Photo: VNA)

- Triem Tay village, a favourite eco-tour site at the end of the Thu Bon river opposite Hoi An city, has introduced a new rest stop for tourists.Villager Vu Duc Sinh, a member of the village’s community-based eco-tourism co-operative, said the rest space is located in a stilt house with a thatched roof, a garden and tea tables, and essential tourism books and leaflets on destinations in the village.Sinh said all tourists can come there to get information, tea, and a rest.Two years ago, the village opened a reception pavilion on the river bank to host visitors crossing the river by boat from Hoi An city.In 2015, Hoi An city inaugurated the Cam Kim bridge to connect the ancient town and eco-tour sites from the other side of the river.Triem Tay Village is one of several eco-tour villages in the area, along with the Kim Bong carpentry village, Ban Thach net weaving village, and the fishing villages of Duy Hai and Duy Vinh. They are open to for pedestrian and bicycle tourists on the other side of Thu Bon river.Triem Tay villagers decorated the main road with green fences of tea and colourful flowers instead of concrete walls when they launched the eco-tourism service in 2014.Visitors can explore farming, net fishing, rafting and bamboo boat paddling, as well as experiencing a rural lifestyle at a home-stay.The village received technical support from the ILO and UNESCO in helping villagers develop tourism in a sustainable way.-VNA