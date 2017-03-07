Educating environmental protection via art activities

At the workshop (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Utilising art performances and the model of green school to teach environmental protection in schools is the main topic of an international workshop held by Hong Duc University in the central province of Thanh Hoa on March 6.

Cultural exchange activities and art performances combining environmental education, especially puppet-shows, were also held at the workshop which runs through March 9.

International environmental organisations Project Central and Stonelion Puppet Theatre provided 7,000 USD to instruct teachers to implement the model.

Shari Wilson, Director of Project Central, said their target is to raise awareness of environmental issues among students and instruct them how to protect the environment.

Deputy Headmaster of Hong Duc University Hoang Thi Mai thanked representatives of international organisations for their discussions with teachers and students to help them gain better understanding of environmental education.

There are shortcomings in environmental protection education in Vietnam due to the lack of diversified teaching methods. To raise a sense of responsibility of students towards the environment, teachers are advised to use technical methods and design interesting lessons.-VNA