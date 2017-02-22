Education Minister instructs measures to ensure safety at school

illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha has signed an instruction to strengthen measures to ensure safety in educational establishments.The document states that a series of accidents and violence occurred recently in educational institutions at nursery and general levels, causing serious consequences to the physical and spiritual health of students. Several institutions violate regulations on food and labour safety as well as fire and explosion prevention and control. These incidents have threatened the safety of students, jeopardised reputation of teachers and caused disorder in schools.Therefore, the Minister asked the Departments of Education and Training to raise awareness of safety and morals of teaching and managing staff at educational institutions. Heads of educational institutions will be responsible for any violations of teachers’ moral principles or incidents endangering students.He also urged educational institutions to implement codes of conduct at schools while paying due care to disadvantaged students.Managing and teaching staff should work with parents and relevant associations and bodies in localities to tackle school violence.Educational institutions should also fully implement regulations on school safety and food safety while promoting communications to reduce accidents and injuries among students.Inspection and supervision must be reinforced in educational institutions, particularly in private nursery schools to ensure a safe environment for pupils.According to the instruction, individuals and organisations that violate safety regulations will be strictly punished and publicly denounced.-VNA