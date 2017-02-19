Elderly people indulge passion for painting

When mentioning drawing class, people may think about children playing with colours. However, there is a special class in Hanoi for elderly people, who have gone through ups and downs and love to paint.

Not focusing too much on techniqueor the lay-out of the picture, all that the learners do is to let their hands draw their emotions.

After four batches, the class has attracted many learners. People who have gone through ups and downs now want to live more slowly and indulge their desires. Attending the class, they leave behind worries and live their lives to the fullest.